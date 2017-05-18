Las Cruces moms arrested after three kids test positive for meth

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico moms are behind bars after their three kids tested positive for meth.

According to court documents, there were 11 kids living in a house in Las Cruces.

Their mothers, Ophelia Montano and Eliana Gonzalez, are now facing child abuse charges.

The landlord for the property also Montano forged their lease agreement and left the place a mess.

“This place was trashed and I took two trash trailers full of stuff that you guys, I mean, they did stuff you wouldn’t believe,” said the landlord.

Court documents also indicate the electricity being used at the rental property was illegally obtained and the home did not have running water or gas.