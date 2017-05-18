Las Cruces moms arrested after three kids test positive for meth

By Published:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico moms are behind bars after their three kids tested positive for meth.

According to court documents, there were 11 kids living in a house in Las Cruces.

Their mothers, Ophelia Montano and Eliana Gonzalez, are now facing child abuse charges.

The landlord for the property also Montano forged their lease agreement and left the place a mess.

“This place was trashed and I took two trash trailers full of stuff that you guys, I mean, they did stuff you wouldn’t believe,” said the landlord.

Court documents also indicate the electricity being used at the rental property was illegally obtained and the home did not have running water or gas.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s