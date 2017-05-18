Rain & snow favorable for northern NM

THURSDAY: Rain and snow showers will continue to push into central NM from the northwest. Light accumulations are possible today… but showers will mostly favor areas north of I-40, particularly the higher terrain. Spot storms are possible in the Albuquerque-metro area but coverage and intensity will be severely limited. Expect breezy to windy conditions across southern, central and eastern NM… with the strongest winds likely east of the Central Mountains (gusts +40mph). Temperatures will be cooler statewide with highs only in the 50s and 60s across the western 2/3rds of the state (still warm across eastern and southern NM).

FRIDAY: As our storm system continues its trek east, rain and snow chances will follow. Spotty to scattered storms are still possible over northern and northeastern NM… however, coverage will be low. Expect another round of below average temperatures with the Albuquerque-metro area still in in the mid-60s.

WEEKEND: More sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected over the weekend with most of us near average by Sunday.