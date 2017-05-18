Jail ID bracelet found in stolen truck, but inmate was in jail when truck was stolen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Last Friday, just after 1 p.m. in the parking lot next to American Home on Comanche, a man’s truck was stolen while he was at work.

“To come out from a hard day of work, 12 hours, coming out and your car is gone,” said the man’s wife, who asked their identities be kept anonymous.

She said when her husband realized his truck was stolen after watching surveillance video where he works, the two were devastated.

“It makes me feel frustrated, it makes me feel violated of course,” she said.

On Tuesday, she said Albuquerque Police found the truck in the Heights.

“When they told me it was there and we had to go look at it, I was expecting to see a shell,” she said.

She took pictures of what they found inside their truck, including some showing drugs found in the center console, and syringes everywhere.

“What broke my heart was I saw baby items, so they had a baby in the vehicle, and I wonder just, what’s going on with the baby,” she said.

But then, they found an identification bracelet for an inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

“The guy from the towing yard says, oh, he says that’s a jail band,” she said.

She said they thought the man identified on the bracelet, Bobby Abeyta, had to be the one who stole their truck, and left behind the incriminating piece of evidence.

Abeyta has a criminal record for stealing cars and armed robbery.

“It gave us a little bit a sense of closure,” she said.

However, MDC records show Abeyta has been locked up since April 28 — two weeks before the truck was even stolen. So, what this family thought was a damning piece of evidence has only left them with more questions, including, “Who really stole their truck?”

The family is currently getting their truck repaired and has contacted police to turn over the jail identification bracelet.