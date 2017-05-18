In The Kitchen: Cap’n Crunch Cereal Milk Mouse From Mas Tapas Y Vino

Chef Marc Quinones from Mas Tapas y Vino at Hotel Andaluz joined New Mexico Living to make Cap’n Crunch Cereal Milk Mouse.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of Cap’n Crunch Cereal
- 4 cups of Heavy Cream
- 2 tablespoons of sugar
- 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons of chocolate chips
- 1 strawberry
Directions:
- Combine cereal and cream inside of a mixing bowl and refrigerate for 24 hours.
- Then remove and let steep at room temperature for 25 minutes.
- Add in sugar and vanilla until mousse consistency forms.
Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Hotel Andaluz