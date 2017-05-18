In The Kitchen: Cap’n Crunch Cereal Milk Mouse From Mas Tapas Y Vino

Chef Marc Quinones from Mas Tapas y Vino at Hotel Andaluz joined New Mexico Living to make Cap’n Crunch Cereal Milk Mouse.

Ingredients:

2 cups of Cap’n Crunch Cereal

4 cups of Heavy Cream

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

2 tablespoons of chocolate chips

1 strawberry

Directions:

Combine cereal and cream inside of a mixing bowl and refrigerate for 24 hours. Then remove and let steep at room temperature for 25 minutes. Add in sugar and vanilla until mousse consistency forms.

