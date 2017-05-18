ICE holds business forum to educate employers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Immigration and customs enforcement is hosting a forum to educate businesses.

The goal of the forum is to inform employers how they can tell if they are hiring illegal immigrants.

ICE representatives say part of that is learning how to detect fraudulent documents and stepping them through E-Verify, a website that confirms if a person is a citizen.

They are also able to learn how to submit employment eligibility forms like Form I-9.

These meetings happen across the country and there is a big need in New Mexico because of a high immigrant population.