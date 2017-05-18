Motorcyclists cruise through New Mexico in support of veterans and POW’s

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans may hear a rumble throughout the Land of Enchantment Thursday.

That’s because hundreds of motorcycles are set to roar through different cities throughout the state for the 28th annual “Run For The Wall.”

This cross-country caravan supports healing among veterans, and to call for an accounting of all POW’s and those missing in action.

Three different waves of motorcyclists are set to make their way to Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Gallup today.

The trip ends Memorial Day weekend in Washington D.C.

