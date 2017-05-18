Helping Hands: Behind The Badge New Mexico

Mary Baca, organizer and clinical liaison, Lauriana Sargent, Vice President and Adriana Delgado, first responder and treasurer, all from Behind the Badge New Mexico, joined New Mexico Living to talk about Behind the Badge New Mexico.

Behind the Badge New Mexico raises money to support first responders. Their fundraiser will consist of an auction and silent auction on May 24th at Builders Source Appliance Gallery from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Behind The Badge New Mexico