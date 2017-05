CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Eddy County officials are asking for your help locating a wanted sex offender.

According to the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Johnny Ray Brazeal failed to show up for an appointment back in March to update his registration.

If you have information on Brazeal’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Eddy County CrimeStoppers.