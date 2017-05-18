Cultural Atlas: ‘No Idle Hands’ at MOIFA

The term “tramp art” can be a bit misleading. It refers to a specific subset of folk art styles created from old cigar boxes, wine crates and other thin wood. Its edges are serrated, the pieces stacked in an additive fashion, making beautiful, and often complex, works of art.

But they weren’t the creations of hobos, transients and “tramps”, as the name may lead you to believe. This is just one of the many mysteries and misconceptions explored in “No Idle Hands: The Myths & Meanings of Tramp Art“, showing now through September of 2018 at the Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe.

The show is the first large-scale museum exhibition dedicated to tramp art in more than 40 years. Featured works span from decades-old jewelry boxes to contemporary masterpieces fashioned by living artists.

For more information, visit www.moifa.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living