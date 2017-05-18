City in Tennessee plans memorial to honor fallen Blue Angel from Durango

Published:

SMYRNA, Tenn. (KRQE) – City officials in Smyrna, Tennessee unveiled plans Thursday to build a memorial for fallen Blue Angel from Durango.

Marine Captain Jeff Kuss was killed last summer during a Blue Angels training exercise outside Nashville.

In honor of the one-year anniversary of his death, Smyrna announced plans to build an illuminated memorial in his honor at Lee Victory Recreation Park.

“It’s just an incredible opportunity for us to be able to honor a guy like Captain Jeff Kuss who gave so much to his country,” Town Manager Harry Gill said.

The National Naval Aviation Museum is providing a recently retired Blue Angel Aircraft, which will depict Captain Kuss’ plane number on permanent loan to Smyrna.

 

