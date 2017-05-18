Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

A storm system is passing to the north of New Mexico. But, some showers and cooler temperatures will impact New Mexico this afternoon. The best chance for snow will be in southern Colorado with spot rain and snow shower likely across the Northern Mountains. The rest of the region will feel cooler than normal temperatures and breezy conditions as the storm passes north.

There could be another round of rain and snow across northern and northeastern New Mexico on Friday. But, once again, the bigger weather stories for the state will be more cool temperatures and breezy to windy conditions.

Temperatures will start to warm back up over the weekend with drier air moving in from the west and northwest. Sunday looks to be the warmest and nicest day of the weekend days.