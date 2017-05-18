Bizarre parking ticket dispute involved yelling, city vehicle reversing into intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandro Tonini says it all started when his co-worker noticed she was being cited for an expired meter, despite having plenty of time left on it.

The bizarre turns of events happened late last month on Central near Sixth Street. Tonini says his co-worker ran outside to show the meter maid her meter was far from expired. Tonini ran out to support her, and started recording the situation on his phone.

What happened after that was unquestionably odd.

Tonini says the meter maid went back and forth on whether to void the ticket, but ultimately got in her car and drove about a block away. Tonini followed her, looking for a straight answer.

When she wouldn’t give one, he hopped in the back of her city truck to keep her from leaving.

“If she wasn’t going to give us results and do her job properly, then I wasn’t going to let her keep doing her job,” he tells KRQE News 13.

Eventually, the meter maid’s supervisor showed up and repeatedly explained how to dispute the citation. By this point, the meter maid had said she voided the ticket. Still, Tonini and his co-worker wanted proof of that and wouldn’t leave.

The supervisor flagged down a nearby Albuquerque police officer, claiming Tonini made intimidating threats. But the officer said he was busy and couldn’t help.

Tonini says the supervisor then instructed him to wait for another officer to get to the scene. The supervisor retreated to her city-marked vehicle, on the passenger side.

“Where do I wait for the police?” Tonini said, following her to the car. When she shut the door and didn’t answer, Tonini tried to open the door.

The city worker then screamed for help and slammed the door shut.

Tonini blocked the car by standing in front of it, so the supervisor honked the horn multiple times. Eventually, the car reversed down Central Avenue and into an intersection.

“They didn’t own the fact that the ticket was fraudulently issued, they displaced the blame and they refused to provide us any proof that it had been taken care of,” Tonini said.

Tonini admits the situation was a mess and got intense, but he stands by what he did.

The City of Albuquerque sent its own account of what happened to KRQE News 13, which can be read here.

KRQE News 13 also interviewed Municipal Development Department’s Melissa Lozoya about what happened, who admitted the citation was wrong. But Lozoya stood by how her parking enforcement officers handled the situation.

“It’s very unfortunate that as city employees we try and do our job and we have people that threaten us make us feel very uncomfortable,” she said.

Lozoya said the city trains these employees on how to deescalate situations like this, but in this case, she said the workers were fearful.