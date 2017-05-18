Bernalillo church looks for help in cemetery upkeep

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a sight no family wants to see at the place of their loved ones’ final resting place: trash, weeds and booze bottles strewn around. Although, families visiting the Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery in Bernalillo say it’s been happening way too often.

The owner of the property at Our Lady of Sorrows Church near Interstate 25 and U.S. 550, said they have a group of volunteers help out twice a year to clean the centuries old property. However, without constant supervision, Father Clarence Maes said it’s almost impossible to keep up with the cleaning.

“We do, like I say, have our cleanup twice a year,” said Maes. “But the weeds, whatever blows on to the site, and whatever may accumulate, you know, from visitors or even unauthorized visitations, we try to clean that up.”

“I’m not sure what kind of funds they have to be able to have somebody come regularly check the whole area and everything,” said cemetery visitor Geraldine Martinez. “But it would be nice to have, you know, like a full time person watching it.”

Fr. Maes said the next scheduled maintenance of the cemetery is this weekend. Maes also adds that volunteers from the Church of Latter Day Saints come in and help with the cleanup.