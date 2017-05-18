Albuquerque Public School board to vote on final budget

Published:
Albuquerque Public Schools.
(KRQE/File Photo) - Albuqueruqe Public Schools - APS District Office Uptown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School board is set to hold a final vote on the budget and there is some good news.

The district says it will not have to cut two percent of next year’s budget as it once feared.

APS says that’s partly because fewer teachers are needed after it lost more than a thousand students.

The school district is also counting on the legislature not cutting its funding when it meets for a Special Session next week.

APS says it is still short about $13 million.

Proposals to make-up at that money include a one and a half percent pay cut for some year-round employees.

