Suspects in Tuesday’s Northwest SWAT situation identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have released the identity of a trio of criminals who prompted Tuesday’s swat standoff.

The standoff started at a home near Atrisco and St Josephs around 5:30 a.m.

Police say they went there to serve several warrants, because of a fraud ring.

In the house was 39-year-old Shawn Torrez, 52-year-old Anthony Cordova and 42-year-old Christina Torrez.

The three have been accused of stealing people’s identity and forging documents for financial gain.

The SWAT was called out because police say they could be violent and possibly armed.

Everyone but Shawn Torrez left the home.

During the nearly five-hour standoff, police say they sent in an APD robot to talk with him.

Shawn began shooting at the robot and then at officers.

No officers were hurt, but the robot sustained damage. The cost of repairs is estimated to be at least $1,000.

The standoff came to an end when tear gas was thrown into the home. Police say Torrez surrendered shortly after.

Several id’s were recovered as well as a stolen car and drugs.

Shawn Torrez was booked and charged with felony Criminal Damage to property, Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer with a Deadly Weapon, Child Abuse, Felon in Possession of a firearm, Fraud, Identity Theft, Forgery and Unlawful Alter/Forge of a Drivers License.

Anthony Cordova was booked and charged with Unlawful Alter/Forge of a Drivers License.

Christina Torrez was booked and charged with Forgery, Identity Theft, and Fraud.

The three could be facing federal charges.