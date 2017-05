ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are known to like it hot and there may be some serious health benefits.

A study tracked people who ate spicy foods six or seven days a week for several years. It showed they had a they had a death rate of 14 percent lower than the average person.

The key is the active ingredient Capsaicin. Benefits also include a decrease in appetite and obesity, as well as a lower likelihood of cancer.