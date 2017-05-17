Springtime events in and around Albuquerque this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –This week in Albuquerque is filled with Celtic traditions, animals, and classic cars.

The 29th Annual Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival will feature traditional clothing, food, sports, children’s events, and music – from the famous Highland war pipes to incomparable delicacy of the harp. The festival will be held Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Balloon Fiesta Park.

Brian Wilson Presents Pet Sounds-The Final Performances, featuring top hits and fan favorites spanning his 54-year career with the Beach Boys and as a solo artist, will be held at the Kiva Auditorium on Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.

The Albuquerque Fiber Arts Fiesta will provide hands-on opportunities for children such as knitting, spinning, lace making, working with polymer clay, doll making, and much more Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21 at the EXPO NM.

An evening for grown-ups! Participants have the opportunity to get up close and personal with Explora’s animals, activities, live music and more at Adult Night: A Night with the Animals. The child-free event will be held Friday, May 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

¡Aquí Estamos: The Heart of Arte! celebrates the NHCC Art Museum’s collection of over 2,500 artworks by Hispanic, Chicana/o, and Latina/o, artists from around the globe. Doors open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Sunday, June 4.

The Albuquerque Museum and the New Mexico Council of Car Clubs will host the 33rd Annual NMCCC Classic Auto Show. This year’s theme is the 50th Anniversary of the Albuquerque Museum featuring 1967 vehicles. Admission is free and all are welcome on Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The DCN Project on Pueblo Harvest Café’s outdoor patio will be featured as part of its Music Series. The event will feature spectacular views of the Sandia Mountains and pizza made in a traditional horno oven, on Saturday, May 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on these events and more, visit the ABQ365 website.