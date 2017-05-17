Some businesses fear lights out in Old Town are boosting crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a spree in break-ins have hit several businesses in Old Town, some of them are wondering if the lack of lighting in and around the plaza is the problem.

“It is dark at night, them lights are dull,” said a man named Eugene who visits Old Town daily.

A manager at a gallery in Old Town recently noticed many of the already dim lights aren’t working.

“At night it is very necessary to keep lights and keep that element out of the area,” said Denise Dubey.

She said she wondered what’s causing the increase in crime after the gallery she manages was broken into four times in just five days.

“It’s been neglected and I think we need to step up and make it better,” said Dubey.

KRQE News 13 went to see what lights were out in the plaza and found many were not working. Several lights on wood beams that are monitored by PNM are out, as well as several decorative lights along San Felipe Street and in the parking lot along Rio Grande, which are maintained by the City of Albuquerque.

A spokesperson for both PNM and the city said they had no reports or calls to 311 for any lights being out in Old Town.

“We don’t have a lot of crews going around at night, looking at all of our street lights,” said Mark Motsko.

Motsko works for the Department of Municipal Development and said they they will be going out Wednesday night to check out the lights, because he said safety is their number one priority.

“More light is always better for a popular area like Old Town,” said Motsko.

Denise Dubey agrees, saying she hopes the lights being back on will cut out the crime.

“This belongs to not only the city, it belongs to the people, it needs to be taken care of,” said Dubey.