Santa Fe city advisory committee green-lights speed cameras

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A resolution to bring back speed cameras to the capital city is getting the green light, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Tuesday night, a city advisory committee endorsed the use of unmanned speed-monitoring equipment to ticket motorists caught on camera driving too fast.

Originally the idea was shot down in March.

The police department presented lower fines of $50 for driving over 10 miles an hour and $100 for going five over in a construction or school zone.

The proposal still has to reach more committees before it reaches the mayor and city council.