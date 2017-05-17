Police identify Albuquerque man shot near Menaul, University

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed at the Days Inn at 2120 Menaul NE on Sunday.

That man is 44-year-old Samir Al-Abboudy.

Police were dispatched around midnight to the Days Inn, but when they arrived they found Al-Abboudy dead.

Al-Abboudy’s vehicle, a white 4-door Nissan, is still missing and is listed as a stolen vehicle.

No suspect information is available and detectives are looking for any leads in the case.

The Albuquerque Police Department are asking anyone with information about Al-Abboudy’s death or his vehicle to contact CrimeStoppers at 843-STOP.