Police identify Albuquerque man shot near Menaul, University

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed at the Days Inn at 2120 Menaul NE on Sunday.

That man is 44-year-old Samir Al-Abboudy.

Police were dispatched around midnight to the Days Inn, but when they arrived they found Al-Abboudy dead.

Al-Abboudy’s vehicle, a white 4-door Nissan, is still missing and is listed as a stolen vehicle.

No suspect information is available and detectives are looking for any leads in the case.

The Albuquerque Police Department are asking anyone with information about Al-Abboudy’s death or his vehicle to contact CrimeStoppers at 843-STOP.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s