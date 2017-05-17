Police escort family killed in suspected DWI crash to Farmington Funeral home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family killed in a suspected DWI crash will have a police escort from OMI to Farmington Funeral home Wednesday.

Friday night Jimmy Crawford and his family were in an SUV traveling southbound on 550 near Cuba when a large truck, pulling a trailer with a Bobcat on it, veered across the lanes, hitting it head on.

The SUV then caught fire and the family was unable to escape. All five died on the scene. The driver of the truck, 47-year-old Paul Ortega of Coyote also died in the crash.

Three men were with Ortega, 50-year-old Amador Jacquez, 26-year-odl Jacob Martinez of Chimayo and 35-year-old Daniel Gonzales of Gallina.

Investigators say all of them admitted to drinking before the crash.

KRQE News 13 asked if the passenger who survived could face charges. Investigators say they won’t consider that until the investigation is complete.

Friends and family of the Crawford family created a GoFundMe page.

Click here if you would like to donate.