New Mexico’s largest art studio tour gears up for 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico’s largest and oldest art studio tour is about to take off.

The Eldorado Studio Tour will celebrate its 26th year running by showcasing 102 artists and 70 open studios. The wide variety of artwork includes painting, photography, fiber, glass, recycled work, sculpture, jewelry, clay, and more.

A portion of each artists’ sales is donated to support local programs, and the event will take place Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the studio tour or artwork on view, visit the Eldorado Studio Tour website.