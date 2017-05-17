Mother, son stranded in New Mexico after U-Haul stolen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Stranded in New Mexico. A Southern California family is asking for your help after their U-Haul carrying valuable family items and money was stolen.

Michael Galceran and his mother Rosemary were starting their lives over. They sold their house, car, appliances, and furniture to move from San Bernardino County, California to Kentucky. They say everything they had left was inside of that U-Haul.

“Our whole lives were in the back of that truck,” said Michael Galceran.

On their four-day long trek across the country, Michael and his mother stopped at the Best Western Plus Rio Grande Inn over the weekend.

Michael says the first thing he did when they got there was ask the hotel staff if his U-Haul would be safe. He says the staff assured him that the hotel had security cameras and security patrolling the parking lot. But when they woke up the next morning, all they found was a pile of broken glass.

“My heart hit the floor. It all sank in at that moment. I was so devastated. I was screaming ‘Why? Why?’ My mom was right behind me with the suitcases and she was devastated in tears,” said Michael.

Michael says what the thieves didn’t know is inside of that U-Haul are valuable family memories like photographs and more importantly, an urn containing his father’s ashes, a flag and a memorial they built for him to honor his time serving in the Vietnam War.

Michael says they immediately filed a police report and contacted U-Haul. But, he’s asking that the thieves return the family photos and his father’s urn.

For now, they are staying with relatives in New Mexico until they have enough money to continue on to Kentucky.

They’re asking everyone in Albuquerque to keep an eye out for a 17 foot U-Haul truck with Arizona plates AH13167 or a 2003 white Chevy Trailblazer with Vin# 1GNDS13s132107489.

A GoFundMe page created for Michael and Rosemary is at $725 as of Wednesday morning.

To donate, click here.