More details released after pedestrian accident at Montgomery, Carlisle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is learning more about why a teen didn’t stop to help a man she had just hit with her car.

It happened Monday night at Montgomery and Carlisle.

Police say 19-year-old Samantha Ramos-Montanez hit Olivier Kamndon who was crossing the street.

Authorities tracked her four miles away where she had stopped in a parking lot. They found her hood dented and a smashed windshield with blood spots on it.

Ramos-Montanez told police she didn’t realize she had hit the man until she was on the interstate. Also, that she was scared to call police because her license plate was expired.

So instead, police say she called her mom.

Ramos-Montanez is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in great bodily harm.

Kamndon is in critical condition.