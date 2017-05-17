May 17th Morning Rush: Officers ordered to issue citations instead of making arrests for non-violent misdemeanors

1.There are new orders by the APD police chief that could affect crime in the metro. The chief is now ordering officers to start issuing citations for all non-violent misdemeanors like shoplifting, property damage or some drug offenses. The orders are part of a settlement centered on jail overcrowding by a man arrested for a misdemeanor. APD’s union president says the order weakens public safety.

2. The White House is reeling from yet another bombshell allegation. This time there are reports that President Trump pressured former FBI Director James Comey to let the investigation of ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn go. According to reports, Comey wrote a memo after a private meeting with Trump stating that the president told him “I hope you can let this go,” and called Flynn a good guy. Late Tuesday night the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Jason Chaffetz, sent this letter to the FBI requesting the bureau turn over all memos former FBI Director James Comey possibly wrote about his meetings with the president.

3. A mostly quiet start to the day as Tuesday’s storm departs and we await our next storm to move in.

4. A 70-year-old Albuquerque man has quite the story to tell after he took on a burglar and won. We spoke with Paul Lopez Tuesday right after his northeast Albuquerque home was burglarized. The 70-year-old Lopez says he got home to find a man stealing his new T.V. and trying to get away on a bike. Lopez says he tackled the suspect and held him down until cops arrived. The suspected burglar is a repeat offender with a long rap sheet according to police.

5. This week APS graduates will walk across the stage, but before they do some are participating in the senior walk. Graduating seniors walk in their cap and gown through the hallways of elementary and mid-schools to inspire younger kids to one day graduate. This is the first year dozens of schools participated.

The Morning’s Top Stories