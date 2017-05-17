Another cold late spring storm system will drop down toward New Mexico on Thursday. The system will pass through the state Thursday night into Friday spreading high mountain snow and valley scattered rain showers. Showers will continue across the northeast into the day Friday before the storm clears the state. The weekend looks warmer and drier with highs eventually touching 80°.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
