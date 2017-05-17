Man sentenced in shooting death of Albuquerque teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man facing charges in the shooting death of an Albuquerque teen has been sentenced.

Dominic Conyers pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. The shooting happened in 2015 killing Manzano High School student Jaydon Chavez-Silver.

Conyers has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Followed by five years of probation.

Two others are believed to be behind the shooting. Nicholas Gonzales took a plea deal earlier this year. Co-defendant Esias Madrid is charged with murder in Chavez-Silver’s death and is currently serving time for another killing.