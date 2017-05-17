Lobo men’s golf advance to NCAA Championship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Glen Millican and his University of New Mexico Lobo men’s golf team is headed to the NCAA Division 1 Golf Championship. The Lobos, who started the final round of the West Lafayette Regional in the lead, fell all the way to fourth place in the team standings Wednesday.

That was enough to get them to the finals because the top five qualified. Windy conditions made a rough day of play for the entire field.

“Today it’s a matter of how many mistakes and what kind of mistakes you make,” said Lobos Head Coach Glen Millican. “Somebody gives you first, second, third, fourth or fifth you’d take any of them no matter how you get them because you are just trying to get on to the next round.”

Lobo senior Andrej Bevins finished in a tie on top of the individual leader board with Nick Hardy of Illinois. Both finished at three under par for the tournament. Bevins shot a final round 2 over 74.

“We all grinded hard and we deserve to go,” said Bevins. “Now we’re at the pinnacle position we wanted to be in since the start of the season.”

As a team the Lobos finished at 16 over par after starting the final round with a 6 under par total and three shot lead. UNLV won the team title at 8 over par. Auburn, Illinois and Purdue are the other teams to advance with UNLV and New Mexico to the final.The NCAA Men’s Golf Championship will be in Sugar Grove, Illinois May 26-31.