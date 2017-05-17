Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A mostly quiet start to the day as Tuesday’s storm departs and we await our next storm to move in. Morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s will warm to the 60s, 70s and 80s this afternoon – this will leave a good chunk of western and central NM with afternoon highs still below average. Low elevation rain and thunderstorms along with high mountain snow showers will fill in over the Four Corners area today… with significant snow accumulation possible above 9000ft in the higher terrain of southern Colorado. Outside of northern and northwestern NM, a mix of sun and clouds and breezy to windy conditions can be expected.

THURSDAY: As our next storm system and associated front continue to sag south and east, rain/snow/thunderstorms will continue to push farther south into the state. Expect showers to continue over western, central and northern NM with cooler temperatures expected statewide.