John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

We are currently between storm systems. The storm system that impacted New Mexico Tuesday with scattered showers and cooler air has now pushed east of the state. However, the next storm system will be dropping in, bringing showers to the Four Corners as early as this evening.

This storm system will pack much colder air. This will allow snow levels to drop across the northern high terrain. Expect as much as a foot of snow over the San Juans of Colorado, while the Northern Mountains could see around six inches of snow. Lower elevations across northern New Mexico will see rainfall. Afternoon highs will drop to the 60s in Albuquerque for Thursday and Friday.

The storm will clear out late Friday and early Saturday. This will allow for more sunshine and warmer temperatures, just in time for the weekend!