Patty O’Connor, Blended Media Artist, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Eldorado Studio Tour.

Now in its 26th year, the Eldorado Studio Tour is the oldest and Largest Studio Tour In New Mexico,102 artists and 70 open Studios. The opening reception for the Eldorado Studio Tour is Friday, May 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the Preview Gallery hours are Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living