‘Graves’ returns to film second season in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The political satire television series starring Nick Nolte has returned to New Mexico to film its second season.

The New Mexico Film Office says “Graves” is being shot starting this week in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Bernalillo and Santa Fe. Crews will be working on the production through July.

The series is produced by Lionsgate for the EPIX network. It tells the story of the character Richard Graves and his journey to reclaim his sense of authenticity two decades after serving as the president of the United States.

Aside from Nolte, the series stars Sela Ward, Skylar Astin, Helene Yorke, Chris Lowell and Callie Hernandez.

The series was created by Joshua Michael Stern, a director and writer who is also known for the movie “Swing Vote.”