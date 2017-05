Josh Herbert, Acting Division Manager from the City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department, joined New Mexico Living to talk about water safety.

Some City pools have already opened and many will follow with the end of school, so now is the time to teach your kids about water safety. There are a variety of classes available and also for the older kids, swim teams.

For more information on the City’s pools and programs, visit their webpage.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living