Fidel Maldonado Jr. on the title track and fighting on national TV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fidel Maldonado Jr. will fight Pablo Cesar Cano on ESPN 2 in Frisco, Texas, on June 17. The fight will be the first ever at the Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star, which is a training facility for the Dallas Cowboys.

Cano is a veteran of the sport fighting professionally for 11 years. He holds a record 30-5-1, 21 KOs, and this bout with Fidel Maldonado Jr., who holds a record of 23-3-1, 19 KOs, will be for the vacant WBC Fecarbox super lightweight title.

It will be a main event bout on ESPN 2, and while the stage will be big and the fans will most likely have Cano’s corner, Fidel takes that added pressure in stride.

“There is probably going to be a lot of Mexicans there for him, but I like it that way honestly. Every time I have fought in hostile territory or more of their fans, I do better,” Fidel said.

Cano has fought a lot of big names in his past, but Fidel is riding a five-fight win streak, and feels like he has a handle on Cano’s style and strengths.

“This guy is a come forward fighter and they know I can come forward and fight to, but if I just use my skills I am just going to embarrass him. So, that’s what we plan on doing and that’s what we are going to work on till fight night,” Fidel said.

The last big fight for a vacant title that Maldonado was in didn’t end in the best fashion. He took on Amir Imam in January of 2015, and Fidel looked sharp early on, but Imam would go on to win the slug fest in a TKO. Imam’s career would take off after that fight, and he would win a WBC title in his next bout, but while looking at what could have been has to be hard for the Atrisco Kid, Fidel takes it and learns from it.

“Honestly I don’t look back, because you know what I am not living could of, would of, should of. I take it day by day and fight my fight,” said Fidel.

This fight means a lot for the career of the Atrisco Kid, and he is not going to take Cano lightly.

“To me he is a stepping stone in the way that, when I beat him I move on to bigger and better things, but first I have to get past him,” said Maldonado Jr.