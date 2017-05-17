Belen Little League Field concession stand hit by vandals

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s clear they were on a mission of destruction. Someone broke into and vandalized the Belen Little League Field, and it’s not the first time.

It appears the vandals used bolt cutters to cut through the wrought iron window screen, taking and destroying what they could.

Now, Belen resident Weston Niner has for the thieves: “You’re pathetic, and you need to be taught justice.”

Belen Police say someone broke into the Belen Little League concession stand sometime between noon and 4 p.m. Tuesday.

They say the damage and losses are estimated at about $1,000.

“It’s a shame because they’re trying to build up the field,” said Belen resident Ernie Armijo.

This isn’t the first time the Belen Little League has been a target.

“Like two, three years ago they even went in there and stole the benches,” Armijo said.

The concession stand has been hit at least a handful of times in the last several years.

“It’s sad, it really is, of all the places to vandalize or burglarize, like, you know it’s affecting the kids the most,” Niner said.

This is the same little league field that was fixed up by the Albuquerque Isotopes several years ago, after the kids won a Facebook contest.

Now, their pride and joy is damaged again.

“Of course the parents are going to have to pay for it, the owners of the fields are going to have to replace it,” Niner said.

Wednesday, the concession stand was boarded up with pad locks on every possible entrance.

Belen’s Mayor says the city is working to build a new concession stand and office building for the league that is more secure.

He hopes they will break ground before the end of the year.