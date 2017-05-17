Audio recording to be heard in Tai Chan retrial

By Published: Updated:
tai chan
Tai Chan

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The audio recording of former Santa Fe Deputy Tai Chan’s arrest was played for jurors Wednesday in his murder trial.

The hour and a half long recording recalled Chan’s comments to police the night he shot fellow Deputy Jeremy Martin.

In the recording, Chan told police there’s danger, people with guns, and a bomb in the hotel saying he didn’t want the police to get hurt urging them to call in the threat.

Following the recording, Officer Jared Cosper arrested Chan finishing his testimony.

On Tuesday the prosecution heard from a psychologist who specializes in officer-involved shootings. The prosecution is expected to hear from two witnesses Wednesday.

Chan is charged with murder in the case and claims the shooting was in self-defense.

 

 

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s