Audio recording to be heard in Tai Chan retrial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The audio recording of former Santa Fe Deputy Tai Chan’s arrest was played for jurors Wednesday in his murder trial.

The hour and a half long recording recalled Chan’s comments to police the night he shot fellow Deputy Jeremy Martin.

In the recording, Chan told police there’s danger, people with guns, and a bomb in the hotel saying he didn’t want the police to get hurt urging them to call in the threat.

Following the recording, Officer Jared Cosper arrested Chan finishing his testimony.

On Tuesday the prosecution heard from a psychologist who specializes in officer-involved shootings. The prosecution is expected to hear from two witnesses Wednesday.

Chan is charged with murder in the case and claims the shooting was in self-defense.

Defense focuses on parts of audio where they say Chan was already claiming self defense that night. “I shot my friend, but he shot me first” — Lysée Mitri (@lmitri_krqe) May 17, 2017

Jury definitely needs the transcript to follow along. There’s a lot of background noise. You can hear Chan yell about a bomb, “a big threat” — Lysée Mitri (@lmitri_krqe) May 17, 2017

After a delay for two days, the jury is now listening to an audio recording of what #TaiChan told police the night of his arrest. pic.twitter.com/70q1qCfcLn — Lysée Mitri (@lmitri_krqe) May 17, 2017