ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools will hold a special board of education meeting to work on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

This as the district braces for an expected $26 million shortfall.

Just last month APS decided to bring back middle school sports after an outcry from the public.

The school district is still working on that plan.

They say equipment, uniforms and schedules could be affected.

The district is set to hold a vote on the final budget on Monday.