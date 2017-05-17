Albuquerque police arrest accused purse snatcher

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested an accused purse snatcher who targeted two women on their way home from dinner.

Police say the two women were walking out of Standard Diner on Central Avenue when Adrian Gonzales walked up behind them and told the women he had a gun.

That’s when police say Gonzales punched her in the face and took off.

The pair ran after him and took a photo of his license plate. Police say it helped them identify Garcia.

According to witnesses, Garcia had his sights on a bus full of tourists before the purse snatching. They say he boarded the bus, claiming to be from the business.

They say he was suspicious so they asked him to leave. They suspect he planned to rob them.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s