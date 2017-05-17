Albuquerque police arrest accused purse snatcher

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested an accused purse snatcher who targeted two women on their way home from dinner.

Police say the two women were walking out of Standard Diner on Central Avenue when Adrian Gonzales walked up behind them and told the women he had a gun.

That’s when police say Gonzales punched her in the face and took off.

The pair ran after him and took a photo of his license plate. Police say it helped them identify Garcia.

According to witnesses, Garcia had his sights on a bus full of tourists before the purse snatching. They say he boarded the bus, claiming to be from the business.

They say he was suspicious so they asked him to leave. They suspect he planned to rob them.