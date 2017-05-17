Albuquerque added to federal effort to fight opioid epidemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal law enforcement officials have included Albuquerque to a program aimed at helping similar cities deal with the scourge of heroin and prescription drug addiction.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Wednesday will formally add Albuquerque as its seventh city selected to participate in the agency’s 360 Strategy program.

Under the program, the DEA coordinates with local law enforcement agencies against drug cartels and traffickers. It also fosters community outreach and works to engage drug manufacturers in increasing awareness of the opioid epidemic.

The DEA first rolled out the 360 Strategy in November 2015 in Pittsburgh.

Last month, New Mexico became the first U.S. state to require all local and state law enforcement agencies to provide officers with antidote kits as the state works to curb deaths from opioid overdoses.