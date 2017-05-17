$1k reward offered for info about car fire at Albuquerque apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is now a $1,000 reward for information about the fire that destroyed 58 vehicles.

The fire was set on March 17 at the Villa Apartments near San Pedro and Gibson. All the vehicles under the carport at the apartment complex were destroyed.

The fire was so intense it took firefighters 45 minutes to get it out.

Surveillance footage shows fireworks being set off right before the fire, but investigators say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Damage has exceeded $2 million.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and get a $1,000 reward.