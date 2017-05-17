1 dead after crash involving Los Lunas school police officer

By Published:

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Los Lunas school resource officer.

It happened Wednesday morning off Molina Road near Highway 47. You can see the police vehicle broadsided the other vehicle.

State Police say both the driver and passenger of that vehicle were transported to the hospital, along with the officer.

KRQE News 13 has learned the driver of that vehicle has since died.

Los Lunas school officials say the officer was responding to a call at Valencia Elementary where a shelter-in-place was in progress.

At this point, investigators have not said if the officer had lights and sirens on or who was at fault.

