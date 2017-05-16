Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo after a dinner with President Donald Trump that Trump had asked him to shut down an FBI investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The person had seen the memo but was not authorized to discuss it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. The existence of the memo was first reported Tuesday by The New York Times.

The memo followed a Jan. 27 dinner between Trump and Comey.

The FBI declined to comment Tuesday. The White House denied that Trump had made that request of Comey.