Traveling Baseball Hall of Fame to stop in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you can’t make it all the way to Cooperstown, New York to visit the National Baseball Hall of Fame, there’s some good news: The Hall of Fame is coming to you.

Crews are setting up the traveling Baseball Hall of Fame Tour right now near Isotopes Park.

Fans will be able to get an up close and personal experience with baseball artifacts, like the ball hit by Babe Ruth for the final home run of his career in 1935, and Jackie Robinson’s 1955 World Series cap.

You’ll even be able to hit a ball out of the park in a virtual reality home run derby, and make your own personalized Hall of Fame plaque.

It opens to the public on Friday.