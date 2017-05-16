Traveling Baseball Hall of Fame to stop in Albuquerque

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you can’t make it all the way to Cooperstown, New York to visit the National Baseball Hall of Fame, there’s some good news: The Hall of Fame is coming to you.

Crews are setting up the traveling Baseball Hall of Fame Tour right now near Isotopes Park.

Fans will be able to get an up close and personal experience with baseball artifacts, like the ball hit by Babe Ruth for the final home run of his career in 1935, and Jackie Robinson’s 1955 World Series cap.

You’ll even be able to hit a ball out of the park in a virtual reality home run derby, and make your own personalized Hall of Fame plaque.

It opens to the public on Friday.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s