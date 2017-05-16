Roswell apartment ransacked, hit by spray paint vandalism

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Criminals broke into an apartment on Mother’s Day weekend, and they didn’t just steal. They left behind a really obnoxious calling card. They trashed the place, spray-painting virtually everything.

“What else can you do when you walk in and your house it totally destroyed? We definitely know it has to be personal because you don’t just do something like this to somebody?” said Jennifer Barela.

Her apartment was ransacked and spray paint was left on carpet, cabinets, counters, clothing and more. Their walls, appliances and mattress were all hit in the trail of paint that spread across the apartment.

The crime happened Saturday at the Spicewood Canyon Villas. No suspects have been arrested yet, according to Roswell police.

The criminals stole a TV and jewelry. Making the crime more personal, Barela had things stolen or damaged of sentimental value. Her wedding dress was spray painted as well, and part of her collection of crosses was stolen.

“I think the crosses, the stuff that the kids gave me, just memories I can’t get back ever. I can’t get back some of the memories, I can’t get back some of the pictures that were sprayed,” she said.

Barela is also taking a hit because her renter’s insurance isn’t covering much.

“Of course, I have to be the brave one and say, ‘It’s all going to be OK.’ And it is. It eventually is. It’s just going to take time,” she said.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770.

