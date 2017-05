SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police have identified the man that was killed Saturday after he ran in front of the Rail Runner.

It happened Saturday afternoon on the train tracks near I-25 at mile marker 275.

Police say 21-year-old James D. Chavarria parked his vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate, crossed the road to enter the median, and ran onto the tracks as the Rail Runner was passing him.

Rail Runner service was stopped Saturday following the crash.

Chavarria died at the scene.