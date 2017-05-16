Officials push for Los Alamos National Labs to continue paying taxes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Public officials are renewing a push to try to ensure Los Alamos National Laboratory and its contractors continue to pay gross receipts taxes on their purchases according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Under state law, New Mexico would lose tens of millions of dollars a year in gross receipts taxes if a nonprofit group takes over management of the lab next year when the department of energy puts a new contractor in place.

The lab is now managed by a for-profit consortium, which is required to pay gross receipts taxes.