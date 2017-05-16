Officers to issue citations instead of make arrests for non-violent misdemeanors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Chief Gorden Eden has issued a letter to officers, telling them to issue citations instead of arresting non-violent misdemeanor offenders.

The list of non-violent misdemeanors that could be impacted include criminal trespass, indecent exposure, prostitution and shoplifting less than $500.

According to the letter, DWI offenses are not affected.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Celina Espinoza tells KRQE News 13 that Chief Eden’s letter is in response to the recent settlement of the 20-year-long McClendon lawsuit.

Espinoza also says the department is not doing anything different from what it has always done, that the letter is simply “putting it in black and white.”

