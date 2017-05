ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Education Secretary Hanna Skandera is blasting teachers unions.

Skandera spoke during a luncheon Monday when she called the unions a well-funded “entrenched political establishment” that holds back progress and advocates for adults with children, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

When asked to describe their career accomplishments and disappointments Skandera placed the unions in the “disappointment” category.