National bus tour stops in Albuquerque due to high Walmart crime rates

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Officials say excessive crime at Albuquerque area Walmarts is the reason for a national bus tour stop to the Duke City.

In just hours the group called “Making Change at Walmart” is expected to gather at the Phil Chacon police substation in hopes of raising awareness about public safety and a push for more security.

Officials say Albuquerque was picked as one of the tour stops mainly because of the high crime rates at some of the Walmart locations.

Back in March we did some digging and found some of the Walmart’s where police officers are constantly being called out to the most.

Among those the Walmart Super-Center on Eubank near I-40 and the Carlisle Menaul Walmart.

KRQE News 13 spoke with state representative Christine Trujillo who’ll also be speaking at the event about how these stores are affecting public safety.

“The difficult decision they have to make in their lives. There are few products that they need. That are things like milk if it’s a super center and they’re slightly cheaper than regular other grocery stores. But the dilemma is it puts them at risk,” Trujillo said.

Officials with “Making Change at Walmart” say they’re exposing this in hopes that Walmart will spend more money on security rather than taking away police resources from the taxpayers.

Their next stop is in Texas with a visit to Forth Worth, Dallas, and Houston.