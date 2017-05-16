May 16th Morning Rush: Jury expected to hear more police recordings in Tai Chan trial

1.The retrial of former Santa Fe Deputy Tai Chan who’s charged with first-degree murder continues. Tuesday we’re expected to hear a more complete recording of Chan talking to police on the night of his arrest. This after the defense objected to the way it was edited. Jurors also heard from a detective who explained that evidence shows Chan shot Deputy Jeremy Martin in the back while he was running away. The defense argued that the bullet casings were all found in the hotel room and in an area just outside the doorway.

2. Albuquerque’s new budget for the 2018 fiscal year is approved. Council voted 8 to 1 in favor of the $531.4 million operating budget late Monday night. Much of that discussion was over providing longevity pay to officers. Councilors voted to approve an amendment that would set aside $1 million for longevity pay each quarter as long as the city met its quarterly revenue. Its goal is to encourage officers to stay in the department longer. A group of city councilors tweaked the mayor’s budget plan to put $10 million more into public safety.

3. A cool and quiet start to the day with radar clear of any significant storms or showers.

4. A local high school student will wear a symbol of success in his native culture at his graduation Saturday after fighting his school. Highland High school’s Alex Bean says he wanted to wear an eagle feather on his cap. He says the school initially said no. APS says it was a misunderstanding adding it is a legitimate symbol of success.

5. A phone book company is apologizing Tuesday morning after people discovered they put New Mexico on the wrong side of the country. You’ll find that in the Albuquerque yellow pages. Dex media sent us a statement saying they’re sorry the map was printed backwards, but they have no plans of reprinting more than 300,000 copies for Albuquerque metro residents.

The Morning’s Top Stories